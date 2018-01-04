Health officials downplay row of ambulances outside Winnipeg hospital

Photos showing a row of ambulances parked outside St. Boniface hospital is no cause for concern according to the WRHA.

In one picture, which was snapped around 3:15 Tuesday afternoon, shows at least six ambulances sitting outside the emergency room.

It was posted on Facebook and shared thousands of times with comments like “Tell me….how does shutting down Emergency Room Services make this a better scenario???”

In a statement the WRHA said ERs are dealing with busier volumes because of the flu, but said at no time where there more than six ambulances at any site at any one time Tuesday.

“One of the strategies we use to create capacity in Emergency Departments and inpatient areas is to open additional beds, expedite patient discharges who can safely be discharged from hospital, or move those who may need a different level of care. Those moves can require ambulance transport at times to ensure the transfer is completed safely. That can contribute to the number of ambulances at any one site at one time,” the statement read.

The WRHA said paramedics may stay on site up to 45 minutes as a result, but ‘that time would not qualify as excess offload time.”

In response to high demand the WRHA said two additional trucks were on the road Tuesday.