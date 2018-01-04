Thousands without power in Nova Scotia as intense winter storm begins

A growing number of power outages is being reported by Nova Scotia Power as an intense storm makes its way to Atlantic Canada.

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the utility was reporting some 18,000 customers were affected.

READ MORE: Up-to-date storm coverage as intense winter storm approaches Atlantic Canada

The majority of power outages are in the Halifax area.

Nova Scotia Power has said it will have more than 1,000 people at the ready — its biggest-ever pre-storm mobilization of personnel — to respond to the severe winter storm.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings and watches for Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and parts of Newfoundland and Labrador, saying the low-pressure system east of Cape Hatteras will bring fierce winds and heavy snow.

WATCH: Maritimes brace for intense winter storm, hurricane-force winds expected

It says the system could bring 45 cm of snow and roughly 30 mm of rain, along with wind gusts of up to 170 km/h in some areas.

With a file from the Canadian Press

Follow @RebeccaLau