January 4, 2018 8:09 am

Girl injured in Halifax after running into traffic

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News
File/ Global News
An eight-year-old girl was injured on Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle on Herring Cove Road.

Halifax Regional Police say the girl ran out into traffic at around 5 p.m. and that she was not at a crosswalk.

The child was taken to the IWK Health Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say no charges are expected.

