Girl injured in Halifax after running into traffic
An eight-year-old girl was injured on Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle on Herring Cove Road.
Halifax Regional Police say the girl ran out into traffic at around 5 p.m. and that she was not at a crosswalk.
The child was taken to the IWK Health Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say no charges are expected.
