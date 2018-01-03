Surrey RCMP looking for missing 15-year-old Megan Shields

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Mounties say Megan Shields was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, around 180 Street in Cloverdale.

She later turned up on a surveillance video leaving the Tim Horton’s at 176 Street and 64 Avenue just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, according to an RCMP news release.

Mounties say it’s the first time Megan has gone missing, and that she may be avoiding communication with friends and family — but that the behaviour is out of character for her.

She is described as a Caucasian female, 5′ tall and 80 lbs. with a slim build and blonde/brown hair. She was last seen wearing a royal blue hoodie, grey leggings, no shoes and no jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file #2018-1043, or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.