Farm Boy to open first Hamilton grocery store on west mountain

A new grocery store is coming to Hamilton’s west mountain.

It’s official! Soon this will be the new #hamont home for Ottawa based @FarmBoy. 22,500sq. ft., 150 job commercial investment on West Mountain. pic.twitter.com/U6DtAe80sm — Hamilton EcDev (@hamiltonecdev) January 3, 2018

Farm Boy expects to create about 150 jobs when it opens its doors this spring in the Harvard Square Plaza on Mohawk Road West.

The 22,000-square-foot store will be the Ottawa-based chain’s first store in Hamilton and 26th in Ontario.

Hello Hamilton! We're thrilled to be bringing our fresh food experience to Harvard Square Plaza in #Hamilton this spring! FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/fxdQp6GZj4 pic.twitter.com/jhcZkTrkCs — Farm Boy (@FarmBoy) January 3, 2018

A job fair is scheduled for Jan. 19 (4-9 p.m.) and Jan. 20 (9 a.m.-3 p.m.) at Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School on Magnolia Drive.

Farm Boy says it is seeking to fill management, full-time and part-time positions in all departments.