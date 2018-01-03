Farm Boy to open first Hamilton grocery store on west mountain
A new grocery store is coming to Hamilton’s west mountain.
Farm Boy expects to create about 150 jobs when it opens its doors this spring in the Harvard Square Plaza on Mohawk Road West.
The 22,000-square-foot store will be the Ottawa-based chain’s first store in Hamilton and 26th in Ontario.
A job fair is scheduled for Jan. 19 (4-9 p.m.) and Jan. 20 (9 a.m.-3 p.m.) at Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School on Magnolia Drive.
Farm Boy says it is seeking to fill management, full-time and part-time positions in all departments.
