Kelowna RCMP release photo of suspect who allegedly robbed M&M Food Market with a knife

Kelowna RCMP have released new photos of a suspect who allegedly robbed a food store with a knife in an effort to generate new leads.

Mounties responded to a report of a robbery at the M&M Food Market on Harvey Avenue on Oct. 15.

Witnesses told police that a man came into the store, showed a knife and demanded money before he fled on foot.

An image of the robbery was released to the media the following day, but the suspect still hasn’t been identified.

“Additional screen shot images captured from the stores video surveillance footage are now being released in the hopes of generating tips from the public,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.

At the time the suspect was described to police as a white man in his thirties, about 5 foot 7 inches tall.

READ MORE: Do you recognize the man wanted for two robberies in Kelowna?

He was seen wearing light blue jeans, a black hoodie with white lettering underneath a black wind breaker jacket, a grey and white baseball hat and a pair of white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.