Do you recognize the man wanted for two robberies in Kelowna?

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers has released a photograph that better captures the facial image of a man who used a knife to rob the M&M Food Market on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna on October 15th.

He also robbed a store customer of her purse.

The photo shows the suspect as he enters the store before he put a bandana over his face.

People can provide information by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), through the agencies website or by texting CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.