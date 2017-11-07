Crime
November 7, 2017 3:44 pm

Do you recognize the man wanted for two robberies in Kelowna?

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

New photograph released of Kelowna robbery suspect.

A A

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers has released a photograph that better captures the facial image of a man who used a knife to rob the M&M Food Market on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna on October 15th.

He also robbed a store customer of her purse.

READ MORE: Kelowna store and customer robbed at knife-point Sunday

The photo shows the suspect as he enters the store before he put a bandana over his face.

People can provide information by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), through the agencies website or by texting CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers
Crime
Crime Stoppers
Kelowna
kelowna robbery
kelowna robbery suspect
knife point robbery
m&m robbed in kelowna
robber photograph

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News