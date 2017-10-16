Kelowna store and customer robbed at knife-point Sunday

A man used a knife to rob a Kelowna food store and a customer Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the M & M Food Market on Harvey Avenue.

The robber demanded money from the till and forced a customer to hand over her purse.

He fled the store along Ambrosi Street towards Springfield Road with an undisclosed amount of money and the purse.

“The woman’s purse contained additional cash and a beige wallet with her personal identification and various bank and credit cards inside,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release.

Police say the robber may have left the area on a bike or in a vehicle.

He’s described as caucasion, about 30-years-old, wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie underneath a black windbreaker jacket, a grey and white baseball hat and white shoes.

His face was covered with a black bandana.