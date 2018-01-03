Officials unable to determine cause of $2.5M Hully Gully fire

Six days after fire tore through the back storage area at Hully Gully The Ultimate Toy Store, fire officials have listed the cause as “undetermined.”

READ MORE: London fire battle early morning blaze at Hully Gully

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed to 980 CFPL that a probe into the blaze has concluded with investigators being unable to pinpoint an exact cause.

When asked if there was any decision as to whether the blaze was considered suspicious or not, a spokesperson would only say that “undetermined means undetermined.”

On Dec. 28, emergency crews responded to the store on Wharncliffe Road at Wonderland Road South just before 5 a.m. to find smoke billowing into the sky. At times, flames were shooting 30 metres into the air.

Fire officials say they were able to stop the blaze before it entered the storefront, but the fire did as much as $2.5-million in damages to a storage facility that housed boats and ATVs in the back. The blaze was contained by 8 a.m. and the storefront was able to open as normal.

READ MORE: 3 fires, 24 hours: London police and fire investigate blazes that sent 3 to hospital

Eight trucks and over 30 firefighters were needed to contain the blaze. One firefighter was treated for non-life-threatening injuries in hospital and was released. Fire crews were even able to save a guard dog on the property.