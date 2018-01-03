London fire crews extinguish fire at 130-year-old home

London firefighters had to battle a house fire and the elements Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to a home at 762 Colborne Street, near Colborne and Oxford Street, around 4:30 a.m.

Fire officials say they say flames shooting from the house, which is a triplex, when they arrived. Three people were inside at the time of the fire, all got out safely.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but isn’t believed to be suspicious.

READ MORE: London fire battle early morning blaze at Hully Gully

“A lot of smoke and a bit of flames through the roof,” said District Chief Andy Britton. “We have the inspector here but we can’t make a determination yet, we don’t see anything suspicious.

The home, which is 130 years old, provided its own challenges but firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze relatively quickly.

“Repairs upon repairs, it’s all lath work inside and plaster,” said Britton. “130 year old boards that have been dry all this years and they were just a lit match, we were able to knock it down pretty quickly,” he said.

READ MORE: House explosion in London’s east end sends one to hospital

The elements provided another challenge. The temperature was -14 C at the time of the fire, it felt like -24 C with the wind chill.

Britton said they had to go up the side of the house, which was ice covered. The cold mixed with the water drenched their fire coats, resulting some crews being sent back to the station for warmth.

No firefighters were injured while battling the blaze.

A damage estimate hasn’t been released.