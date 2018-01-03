Man rushed to hospital after incident at Brentwood LRT Station
The Brentwood LRT Station was temporarily closed on Wednesday morning following an incident the night before that sent one man to hospital.
Calgary police said transit officers had approached a man in his 20s who was standing on the CTrain platform, asking to see his ticket. Transit officers then attempted to arrest the man, at which time he suffered a medical emergency.
Paramedics transported the man to hospital in life-threatening condition.
It’s not known if the arrest contributed to the man’s sudden change in health or if he was injured in any way.
Calgary Transit used Twitter to warn CTrain riders the Brentwood LRT Station was closed. They brought in shuttle buses to transport passengers between the Dalhousie and University LRT stations.
The station then reopened shortly before 6 a.m.
