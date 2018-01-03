Man rushed to hospital after incident at Brentwood LRT Station

The Brentwood LRT Station was temporarily closed on Wednesday morning following an incident the night before that sent one man to hospital.

Calgary police said transit officers had approached a man in his 20s who was standing on the CTrain platform, asking to see his ticket. Transit officers then attempted to arrest the man, at which time he suffered a medical emergency.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital in life-threatening condition.

It’s not known if the arrest contributed to the man’s sudden change in health or if he was injured in any way.

Calgary Transit used Twitter to warn CTrain riders the Brentwood LRT Station was closed. They brought in shuttle buses to transport passengers between the Dalhousie and University LRT stations.

#CTRIDERS #REDLINE 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐖𝐎𝐎𝐃 station will be closed until further notice. Shuttle buses will be in place and travel to Dalhousie,Brentwood and University.Please stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/2iKHSh2MhG — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) January 3, 2018

The station then reopened shortly before 6 a.m.

— With files from Doug Vaessen