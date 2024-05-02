Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta to make changes to bill proposing sweeping powers over municipalities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2024 1:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta Municipalities speaks out over province’s Bill 20 to have more control over local politics'
Alberta Municipalities speaks out over province’s Bill 20 to have more control over local politics
WATCH ABOVE: (April 29): Alberta's cities and towns have begun fighting back against proposed provincial legislation. Bill 20 would give the province sweeping powers to get more involved in municipal affairs. As the group that represent municipalities ponders legal action, the premier stands firm that civic matters are ultimately provincial jurisdiction. Morgan Black reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Alberta government is making changes to a bill that would give cabinet unfettered power to fire mayors and councillors and overturn bylaws.

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver says the government will introduce changes and implement rules surrounding how and when cabinet can overrule local governments.

The bill is before the legislature and has been criticized by municipal leaders as a severe overreach into municipal government affairs.

Click to play video: 'Alberta Municipalities ‘caught off guard’ by details of Bill 20'
Alberta Municipalities ‘caught off guard’ by details of Bill 20

Alberta Municipalities president Tyler Gandam has said members are concerned the proposed law would intimidate and silence legally elected officials who dare criticize the province.

Story continues below advertisement

McIver says he wants to make it clear that the new powers in the bill would only be used as a last resort.

He says the power to repeal municipal bylaws should be used only when those bylaws fall under areas of shared responsibility, such as health care, education, the provincial economy or public safety.

Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices