Alberta Municipalities say proposed provincial Bill 20 will create a chill effect

The organization representing Alberta’s cities, towns and villages says a bill granting the province sweeping new powers over local government is creating an atmosphere of fear.

Tyler Gandam, president of the organization Alberta Municipalities, says members are concerned the legislation will intimidate and silence elected officials critical of the provincial government.

A bill introduced last week by Premier Danielle Smith’s government would give cabinet broad authority to dismiss councillors and overturn local bylaws.

Smith says the aim is to ensure municipalities are not enacting policies out of step with provincial priorities.

She says Bill 20 is in line with Alberta’s constitutional powers and will be used sparingly.

The bill would also allow political parties to run in municipal elections but only in Calgary and Edmonton for now.

— More to come…