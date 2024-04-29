Menu

Politics

Alberta Municipalities say proposed provincial Bill 20 will create a chill effect

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2024 6:16 pm
1 min read
File photo of Alberta's provincial flag flying in Ottawa on Monday, July 6, 2020. View image in full screen
File photo of Alberta's provincial flag flying in Ottawa on Monday, July 6, 2020. Adrian Wyld, The Canadian Press
The organization representing Alberta’s cities, towns and villages says a bill granting the province sweeping new powers over local government is creating an atmosphere of fear.

Tyler Gandam, president of the organization Alberta Municipalities, says members are concerned the legislation will intimidate and silence elected officials critical of the provincial government.

A bill introduced last week by Premier Danielle Smith’s government would give cabinet broad authority to dismiss councillors and overturn local bylaws.

Municipal governments face threat as Alberta asserts power over them in Bill 20

Smith says the aim is to ensure municipalities are not enacting policies out of step with provincial priorities.

She says Bill 20 is in line with Alberta’s constitutional powers and will be used sparingly.

The bill would also allow political parties to run in municipal elections but only in Calgary and Edmonton for now.

Alberta’s ‘unprecedented’ Bill 20 raises a lot of questions

— More to come…

© 2024 The Canadian Press

