Police renew effort to find Shelley Desrochers

Two years after her last confirmed sighting in the city, London Police are renewing their search for Shelley Desrochers.

A police officer encountered the 43-year-old woman on Jan. 2, 2016. She wasn’t reported missing to police until about three weeks later, prompting an investigation which was turned over to the Major Crime Section after five days.

Now, investigators will be taking to city streets armed with posters, in hopes of gathering new information in their search.

“We have received more than 180 tips to date,” said detective sergeant Alex Krygsman.

A statement from police says the investigation has been “very active,” and that more than 600 investigative actions have been taken.

“We are hopeful that with the passage of time, someone will come forward with information that will help us bring Shelley home to her family and friends,” he said.

Police describe the woman as being white, about 5-foot-2, and 130 pounds with hazel eyes. They say she had long brown hair when she disappeared, and has a distinctive “pigeon-toed” walk, and a number of visible tattoos including a rose, a heart, and a blue bird.

Police say Desroscher was known to struggle with addiction, and “lived a high risk lifestyle.”