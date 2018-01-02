Male suspect sought after car set on fire in East York driveway, security video released

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect wanted in connection with an arson investigation in East York.

Police said officers responded to a call at around 5:15 a.m. on Dec. 29 for a vehicle on fire in a driveway in the O’Connor Drive and St. Clair Avenue East area.

Police have released security footage of the incident.

In the video, a man smashes the window of the parked vehicle before dousing it in gasoline and setting it on fire.

The suspect then flees the area in a white four-door sedan.

At the time, the man was believed to be wearing a dark jacket, gloves and black boots.

Police are concerned the suspect might have sustained serious injuries during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).