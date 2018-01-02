19-year-old man arrested in connection to Dartmouth convenience store armed robbery

A 19-year-old man is due in a Dartmouth court this morning to face charges after an alleged robbery at knifepoint.

Police say patrol members responded to a Needs Convenience store on Baker Drive just after 9 p.m. last night.

They say a woman working alone at the store told them a man wearing a mask and holding a knife came in and demanded cash and cigarettes.

They say the employee was not injured and the suspect fled with cash and cigarettes.

They say a teenager known to police was arrested without incident a short time later.

He is due in Dartmouth provincial court to face charges of robbery and breach of a recognizance.