January 2, 2018 7:54 am

19-year-old man arrested in connection to Dartmouth convenience store armed robbery

By Staff The Canadian Press

A 19-year-old man is facing charges after an alleged robbery at knifepoint in Halifax.

A 19-year-old man is due in a Dartmouth court this morning to face charges after an alleged robbery at knifepoint.

Police say patrol members responded to a Needs Convenience store on Baker Drive just after 9 p.m. last night.

They say a woman working alone at the store told them a man wearing a mask and holding a knife came in and demanded cash and cigarettes.

They say the employee was not injured and the suspect fled with cash and cigarettes.

They say a teenager known to police was arrested without incident a short time later.

He is due in Dartmouth provincial court to face charges of robbery and breach of a recognizance.

