LHSC welcomes first London newborn of 2018

While others were out ringing in the New year, one London family was welcoming a new addition.

Born at 12:20 a.m. on Monday at London Health Sciences Centre, Leila Elizabeth Hare was the first baby born in the city in 2018.

Hare, born eight pounds 15 ounces to mother Esther and father Ian, has seven other siblings — five older brothers and two older sisters.

In welcoming the first London newborn of 2018, the pharmacist-owners of London and area Shoppers Drug Mart stores donated a large gift basket for Leila, read a release from LHSC.

In addition, a teddy bear was donated by the Children’s Health Foundation, while LHSC donated a handcrafted baby blanket.

The LHSC says it delivers around 5,800 newborns every year.