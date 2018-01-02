Saskatoon runners brave frigid temperature for Resolution Run

A new year means a fresh start for many of us, but some people in Saskatoon are taking that to the next level.

“Its just a testament to how important health and fitness is for people and to stay committed to overcome whatever obstacles are in their way,” Richard Elgar, manager at the Saskatoon Running Room, said.

The -40 windchill was no match for over 100 Saskatoon runners looking to start the year off on the right foot.

“We do it every year either on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day,” Elgar said. “We try to get as many runners out here despite the cold.”

The annual run has raised money for a number of local organizations over the years. This year, the money raised will go towards the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign. The initiative helps provide YMCA memberships to families that need them, and also sends kids to camp.

“We have a local camp here in Saskatoon and we also have one in Blackstrap,” Serena Dallas, workplace wellness coordinator at the YMCA, said. “These are week long camps that kids get to participate in and families get to workout together here.”

The run included a five kilometer option and a one kilometer run for kids; a first for nine-year-old Cooper Englot.

“(It was) kind of cool because it was winter and it’s a new start to the year,” Englot said. Cooper finished the one kilometer run and even thought about stepping up for the adult race.

“I wanted to do the 5k because I wanted another medal.” he said.

Kids who ran received medals while participants in the five kilometer run received Running Room jackets; much needed in the bitter cold. Colleen Walker wore three layers for the race.

“The hardest part was trying to figure out what clothes to wear,” Walker said. “How many layers, and what do you need and whats it going to feel like? That’s the hardest always for me.”

While the weather wasn’t an issue for Devon Teneycke, he said the hardest part of the run was long before the starting line.

“Getting up in the morning,” he said, “Getting going before realizing it was going to be fine.”

And with it being a Resolution Run, we had to ask some of the runners what their resolution is for 2018.

“Just improving my mental game,” Teneycke said. “Being a little more positive about my faults and just learning to improve on those.”

“To run a 10k,” said another participant. Another runner is hoping for some home improvement in 2018.

“My resolution for the new year is to fix my fence.”

One-hundred and thirty eight runners registered for Monday’s run.