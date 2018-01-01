Crime
January 1, 2018 11:20 am
Updated: January 1, 2018 11:39 am

16-year-old arrested after parents, sister found dead in New Year’s Eve shooting

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: New Jersey police arrest 16-year-old accused of killing four family members on New Year's Eve

A A

Police in Long Branch, N.J. have taken a 16-year-old into custody after his parents, sister and a family friend were found shot to death in a home late Sunday night.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni said Monday the teenager is expected to face four counts of murder and one count of possession of a weapon in the shooting deaths of his parents, Steven and Linda Kologi, 44 and 42 respectively, his 18-year-old sister, Brittany, and 70-year-old Mary Schultz, who lived with the family.

Story continues below

READ MORE: 1 deputy killed, at least 4 officers injured during Colorado county shooting

Gramiccioni says police responded to a 911 call of shots fired at a Long Branch residence just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. He said the teenager was taken into custody without incident. He described the shooting as an isolated domestic incident.

“We are investigating this and are confident that it’s a domestic incident, that’s completely isolated,” Gramiccioni said during a press conference on Monday. “At this point it’s alleged that a semi-automatic rifle was used, but these details will continue to come out as the investigation goes forward.”

READ MORE: 12-year-old Tennessee girl charged with fatally shooting 16-year-old with stolen gun

The prosecutor said the teen’s grandfather and brother were not targeted and left the home unharmed.

Gramiccioni says charges are expected to be filed later Monday.

-With files from Global News.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
deadly shooting
Long Branch
New Jersey
New Jersey shooting
New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve shooting
NYE
Teen shoots family

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News