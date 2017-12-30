SIU investigating fatal police-involved shooting in Mississauga

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Mississauga overnight.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Peel Regional Police responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the area of Rathburn Road and Tomken Road around 12:30 a.m.

The agency said that when officers arrived, the man had already left the area.

Officers then located the man a short distance away on Torino Crescent.

“Upon the officers locating him, there was an interaction. One of the officers discharged his firearm. And we know that he [the man] was struck,” SIU spokesperson Jasbir Dhillon told reporters Saturday morning.

Dhillon said the man was transported to St. Michael’s Hospital with no vital signs, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man has not been identified, but Dhillon said he was “roughly 30 years of age.”

The agency said one officer is the subject of the investigation, and five others witnessed the interaction.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

—With files from The Canadian Press