1 deputy killed, at least 4 officers injured during Colorado county shooting

Douglas County police in Colorado say one officer was killed and at least four other officers were injured during an early morning shooting on New Year’s Eve.

In a tweet, the sheriff’s department confirmed the number shot, and said two civilians were also injured.

**Copper Canyon OIS Update**- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat. #CopperCanyonOIS — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

There were few details available about the situation but officials said the suspect had been shot and was believed to be dead.

The situation began around 5:15 a.m. local time when police responded to a domestic disturbance one County Line Road.

WATCH: Douglas County police shutdown multiple roads after several police officers were shot responding to a domestic dispute.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told the New York Times that a SWAT team had also headed to the scene.

The sheriff’s office asked the public to avoid the area and issued a “code red” to residents nearby, asking them to stay inside and avoid windows.

Douglas County is located about 60 kilometres south of Denver.