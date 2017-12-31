Woman dies after Saint-Lambert condo fire

A woman in her 70s is dead after a fire in a condominium tower on Riverside Street in Saint-Lambert on the south shore of Montreal.

A 911 call reporting the fire was made at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Longueuil police were called in to assist in the evacuation of the building.

Longueuil police spokesperson Marie Beauvais said the fire was limited to the victim’s unit.

Her body was found inside the apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

All other residents were unharmed and allowed to re-enter the premises later in the evening.

The Réseau de transport métropolitain provided buses to keep residents out of the cold during the intervention.

Beauvais said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It’s the fourth fatal fire in Quebec in December.

