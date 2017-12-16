Five-alarm fire in downtown Montreal leaves 20 people homeless

A total of 140 firefighters responded to a five-alarm fire in downtown Montreal on Saturday.

The blaze gutted the residential building and left 20 people homeless.

Firefighters worked from 10 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. to extinguish the fire.

Montreal Fire Department chief of operations Benoit Martelle told Global News that the fire was believed to be accidental.

Martelle said the fire started, possibly with a thermostat, on the fourth and last floor of the building.

The 100-year-old building was renovated and had two ceilings which, paired up with the low temperatures, made it more difficult for firefighters to control.

Damages are estimated at $100,000.