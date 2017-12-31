London police search for missing woman

London Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Officers say 33-year-old Cassandra Spurgeon of London was reported missing on Dec 30. She was last seen in the area of King Street and Richmond Street on approximately Dec. 3.

Police say Spurgeon is known to panhandle, and frequents several intersections in the downtown area.

She is described as Caucasian, 5’7″ with a slim build, a shaved head, and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.