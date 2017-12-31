Crime
December 31, 2017 11:59 am
Updated: December 31, 2017 12:20 pm

London police search for missing woman

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Cassandra Spurgeon has been missing since approximately Dec. 3

London Police Service
London Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Officers say 33-year-old Cassandra Spurgeon of London was reported missing on Dec 30. She was last seen in the area of King Street and Richmond Street on approximately Dec. 3.

Police say Spurgeon is known to panhandle, and frequents several intersections in the downtown area.

She is described as Caucasian, 5’7″ with a slim build, a shaved head, and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

