Calgary homeless shelter issues urgent plea for help

Calgary’s Mustard Seed shelter is at capacity and the organization is struggling to keep clients safe as the province remained under an extreme cold warning Saturday.

The warm weather earlier this month meant less donations than usual.

“It just seems it’s hard for people to think beyond helping people when it’s warm and sunny out,” said Jay van Gobel, who works with clients at the Mustard Seed.

The Mustard Seed now urgently needs donations of warm clothing. The shelter deals with up to 10 cases of serious hypothermia and frostbite every year.

“It’s a hard time of year for some of these guys because they have no family and friends, so even a pair of gloves will give them comfort. It’s a really big deal,” van Gobel said.

While staff estimate 90 per cent of people on the street will seek shelter when it gets this cold, there are still those who are in danger of spending nights outside.

“We have a couple of people that, because of their addictions they would rather not be in the shelter. So we get them two extra blankets and make sure they have a place to come to in the morning at least,” van Gobel said.

“When the temperature falls to -15 C we keep our doors open all day,” said Brandon Waardenburg, director of basic services.

“On those days we serve 150 to 200 more meals and we work around the clock to ensure everyone’s well-being.”

Waardenburg said shelter staff try to keep guests busy with movies and board games, but sometimes that’s not enough.

“We have been almost at capacity these last few days and some of our guests get restless, so if there’s a particular guest having difficulties, we take them out for a coffee break using donated gift cards.”

Calgarians can give at TheSeed.ca or drop off donations at the Mustard Seed’s downtown location at 102 -11 Ave. SE from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week until Jan. 17.