Halifax police looking for suspects after man assaulted, robbed in Spryfield

A 55-year-old man is missing his cellphone, cigarettes, and the cash in his jacket pocket after being assaulted by two people in Spryfield, N.S., according to Halifax Regional Police.

The incident happened on Friday at about 11:30 p.m. near Forbes Street and Lynett Road.

Police say the man was walking on a pathway when the two suspects walked toward him. He spoke with one of them, whom he recognized.

“Shortly after walking away, the victim was knocked to the ground and assaulted by both males who were kicking him in the torso,” the department‘s press release read.

The man, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to a hospital.

READ MORE: Halifax police investigating alleged sexual assault involving taxi driver

One suspect is described as black, about six-foot-one, wearing blue jeans and a red coat at the time.

The other is described as white and about five-foot-nine (clothing details aren’t available.)

Police have asked for anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.