No winner for Lotto Max, jackpot grows to $35M

By Staff The Canadian Press
THE CANADIAN PRESS/files
TORONTO – No winning ticket was sold for the $26 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 5 will grow to approximately $35 million.

The winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $26 million: 22, 23, 26, 35, 37, 39 & 47. The bonus is 14.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

