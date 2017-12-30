No winner for Lotto Max, jackpot grows to $35M

TORONTO – No winning ticket was sold for the $26 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 5 will grow to approximately $35 million.

READ MORE: Montreal colleagues split $60M Lotto Max jackpot

The winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $26 million: 22, 23, 26, 35, 37, 39 & 47. The bonus is 14.