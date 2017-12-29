Barry Sherman, founder of Apotex, among list of inductees into Order of Canada

OTTAWA – The Canadian pharmaceutical giant whose sudden death earlier this month is shrouded in mystery is among the latest list of inductees into the Order of Canada.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette released the latest round of appointments Friday, including 121 people new to the order and three who are being promoted within it.

It a list heavy on Canadians with accomplishments in science and medicine, including Bernard “Barry” Sherman, whose generic drug company Apotex made him and his wife, Honey, among the wealthiest people in Canada.

Both Barry and Honey were found dead in their Toronto home on Dec. 15, and their deaths have been deemed “suspicious.”

Sherman was nominated for his entrepreneurship in the pharmaceutical industry as well as his philanthropic support of education and other charities.

The Order of Canada cannot be awarded to someone after their death, but Sherman was nominated more than six months ago and the award decided upon in November.