December 28, 2017 2:44 pm

Barry and Honey Sherman’s family hires private investigators to look into couple’s deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – A prominent Toronto lawyer says the family of a billionaire philanthropist couple found dead in their home two weeks ago has hired a team of private forensic experts to investigate the deaths.

Brian Greenspan, who represents the family of Barry and Honey Sherman, says the former homicide investigators will provide “a second lens” to the probe currently being conducted by Toronto police.

Barry Sherman, 75, and his wife Honey, 70, were found dead in their Toronto mansion on Dec. 15.

Police have said both died of “ligature neck compression,” but have released few other details about the investigation into the deaths, which have been deemed “suspicious.”

Greenspan says one of the private investigators hired by the family is Tom Klatt, who has worked on more than 70 murder cases during his time with the Toronto police homicide squad.

