Toronto police, sewage crews checking pipes in front of Barry and Honey Sherman’s house

As the Toronto police homicide squad continues their investigation into the deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman, officers and city workers could be seen in front of the couple’s home checking the sewer pipes.

Forensics officers and crews operating a City of Toronto sewer vacuum truck were seen at the couple’s Old Colony Road home before 9 a.m. Saturday.

It’s not clear if officers were searching for specific evidence or if the search was precautionary as a part of the investigation.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News Saturday afternoon that she was unable to comment on the activities in front of the Sherman home.

Barry Sherman, founder of the drug company Apotex, and his wife Honey were found inside their home on Dec. 15. A post-mortem examination found the Shermans died of “ligature neck compression.” Homicide investigators are treating the deaths as suspicious.

The search comes two days after thousands of mourners attended a funeral for the couple in Mississauga.

Barry, 75, was the founder of generic drug-maker Apotex. Canadian Business magazine recently listed him as the 15th richest person in Canada, with a net worth of $4.77 billion. He was also an active philanthropist, including donating $50 million to the United Jewish Appeal. Barry had also become an active fundraiser for the Liberal party in recent years, but was criticized for holding a pay-for-access fundraiser in August 2015 that included Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while being registered as a lobbyist.

Honey, 70, was a member of the board of the Baycrest Foundation and the York University Foundation. She also served on the boards of Mount Sinai’s Women’s Auxiliary, the Simon Wiesenthal Center and the International American Joint Distribution Committee.

