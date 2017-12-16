Sources reveal details into ‘suspicious’ deaths of Apotex founder Barry Sherman and wife Honey

The bodies of Apotex founder Barry Sherman and his wife Honey were found dead, hanging from a railing around the indoor pool in their home Friday night, sources tell Global News.

Toronto police said they are still awaiting results from the autopsies being performed on two bodies on Saturday to confirm how exactly they died.

Const. David Hopkinson said emergency crews were dispatched out as a medical call initially to the Sherman home, located on Old Colony Road near Bayview Avenue and Highway 401, just before 11:45 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found the couple dead, under circumstances that police described as suspicious.

Police note that they’re still in the early stages of the investigation into the deaths.

Police said in an update Friday evening they aren’t looking for an outstanding suspect and that there was no signs of forced entry into the home.

Multiple sources told Global News a realtor found the bodies at the home. A listing posted online said the home is currently on the market for just under $7 million.

Neighbours confirmed that the property was the couple’s home.

Police declined to officially identify the victims, however, a growing number of friends and colleagues are remembering the couple on social media..

“I am beyond words right now. My dear friends Barry and Honey Sherman have been found dead. Wonderful human beings, incredible philanthropists, great leaders in health care. A very, very sad day. Barry, Honey, rest in peace,” Dr. Eric Hoskins posted on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Canadian Senator Linda Frum tweeted she is “gutted” after hearing the philanthropic couple had died.

“Two weeks ago it gave me immense joy to present a Senate medal to one of the kindest and most beloved members of Canada’s Jewish community,” Frum wrote.

“Today I am gutted by the loss of Honey and Barry Sherman. Our community is steeped in grief. I am heartbroken.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau were also among those to offer a tribute to the couple through social media.

“Sophie and I are saddened by news of the sudden passing of Barry and Honey Sherman,” Trudeau said in a tweet. “Our condolences to their family & friends, and to everyone touched by their vision & spirit.”

Sherman is the founder of generic drug-maker Apotex. Canadian Business magazine recently listed him as the 15th richest person in Canada, with a net worth of $4.77 billion.

Apotex called news of the deaths “tragic.”

“All of us at Apotex are deeply shocked and saddened by this news and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time,” the company said in a statement.

Sherman has also been an active philanthropist, including donating $50 million to the United Jewish Appeal. He had also become an active fundraiser for the Liberal Party in recent years, but was criticized for holding a pay-for-access fundraiser in August 2015 that included Trudeau while being registered as a lobbyist.

Sherman’s wife, Honey, was a member of the board of the Baycrest Foundation and the York University Foundation. She also served on the boards of Mount Sinai’s Women’s Auxiliary, the Simon Wiesenthal Center and the International American Joint Distribution Committee.

–With files from Catherine McDonald, Nick Westoll and The Canadian Press