Surrey RCMP looking for man who escaped police custody while in hospital

Surrey RCMP is hoping the public can help them find a man who escaped from police custody while in hospital.

On Dec. 28 at 2:40 p.m. Surrey RCMP arrested Richard Mantler, 46, for several property and related offences.

Mantler required some medical treatment before being taken to the cells. While he was at the hospital he fled through an emergency exit while handcuffed. He was under police guard at the time but officers and police dogs were not able to locate him.

Mantler is described as Caucasian, 6’0”, 216 lbs., with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a white Adidas t-shirt with a red logo, blue jeans and black shoes.

“If you know the whereabouts or have any information about Mantler, police want to hear from you right away,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann in a release. “Mantler is not believed to be a risk to the public and is known primarily for property offences.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.