Things you can do in Halifax for New Year’s Eve 2018

The end of 2017 is almost here and that means a massive party for Haligonians on New Year’s Eve.

Global News has collected some of the things you can do to ring in the new year in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

Family Fun

The Canada Games Centre is set to host a Family Extravaganza from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available at $4 or $7 for adults.

The event will include games, bouncy castles, an obstacle course and a photo booth.

Emera Oval

The Emera Oval is set to host a public skate at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Music and hot chocolate will be available.

Nick Ritcey, a spokesperson for the HRM says they’re not planning on modifying any of the events due to the cold weather but are asking everyone to bundle up and stay warm.

“Everything is still a go,” said Ritcey.

Grand Parade celebration

A Tribe Called Red and Neon Dreams are set to headline a New Year’s Eve concert at Halifax’s Grand Parade.

The celebration is set to kick off at 10 p.m. and will feature a dynamic LED video wall.

Fireworks

Haligonians will be able to experience fireworks at multiple locations at this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The Emera Oval will go first, launching fireworks at 7 p.m. and at midnight.

The Grand Parade Celebration will also launch fireworks of its own at 11:30 p.m. and at midnight.

The 11:30 p.m. will function as a special tribute to Newfoundland and Labrador’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The midnight display is one that the HRM is touting as the “biggest fireworks display in Atlantic Canada.”

New Year’s Levee

Two New Year’s Day Levees are set to occur on Jan. 1, 2018, in Halifax.

An opportunity to meet and greet dignitaries or elected officials, both Mayor Mike Savage and Lieutenant Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc will open their doors to great Haligonians for their respective levees.

Savage and members of the regional council will open the doors of city hall from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., while LeBlanc is set to greet the public at Government House from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Both events are free.