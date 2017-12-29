Traffic
December 29, 2017 1:41 pm
Updated: December 29, 2017 3:22 pm

Truck fire shuts down Niagara-bound QEW in Grimsby

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Ontario Provincial Police say the truck caught fire as it was travelling on the QEW at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The Niagara-bound QEW in Grimsby has partially reopened after a transport truck fire halted westbound traffic.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Rob Visconti said the truck caught fire as it was travelling on the highway at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

As of 2:45 p.m., officials said one right lane was still blocked.

Visconti said the driver managed to escape without injury.

He added that the truck was carrying more than 4,000 kilograms of empty plastic bottles.

Visconti also said the water dumped by the local fire department has frozen and will need to be cleaned up before all westbound lanes can be reopened between Christie Street and Bartlett Road.

The delay is an added complication for thousands of Canadians with tickets to the World Junior Hockey Championships in Buffalo.

