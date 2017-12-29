Truck fire shuts down Niagara-bound QEW in Grimsby

The Niagara-bound QEW in Grimsby has partially reopened after a transport truck fire halted westbound traffic.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Rob Visconti said the truck caught fire as it was travelling on the highway at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

As of 2:45 p.m., officials said one right lane was still blocked.

Update: #Grimsby #QEW Fort Erie bound at Maple Avenue, 1 right lane closed due to a vehicle fire. #ONHwys — 511ONCentral (@511ONCentral) December 29, 2017

Visconti said the driver managed to escape without injury.

He added that the truck was carrying more than 4,000 kilograms of empty plastic bottles.

A truck fire on the QEW in Grimsby caused the Fort Erie bound lanes to close for an extended period. Hockey fans travelling to Buffalo for the World Junior game between Canada and the US have been affected by the closure. #WJC2018 pic.twitter.com/82iPPzS6VF — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) December 29, 2017

Visconti also said the water dumped by the local fire department has frozen and will need to be cleaned up before all westbound lanes can be reopened between Christie Street and Bartlett Road.

The delay is an added complication for thousands of Canadians with tickets to the World Junior Hockey Championships in Buffalo.