CAA Manitoba sets service record due to cold

A bitterly cold week in the province has led to record-setting service numbers for CAA Manitoba.

The roadside assistance organization says December 27 was their busiest day ever with more than 1,800 calls for service, four times more than they have received on that day historically.

Between Dec. 24-28, they completed 5,827 service calls.

In fact, the call volume is so high, CAA is giving members the option of contacting an alternate provider for service and submitting their receipt for reimbursement.

And the cold weather is expected to continue right up to the New Year.

According to CAA’s manager of community relations, there is one key way motorists can reduce their chances of needing a service call.

“The best thing people can do to ensure their New Year starts off smoothly is to plug in their vehicle at home and the office,” Liz Kulyk said. “It’s a small task that can make a big difference for your car and commute.”