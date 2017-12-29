Staying warm in Winnipeg – the City shares where to go and what to do

The City of Winnipeg has responded to extreme weather with an invitation to citizens to ‘come in and warm up in civic facilities’.

In a release issued Friday, the city said members of the public should be mindful of extreme temperatures and seek out places to warm up, including City Hall, public libraries, swimming pools, and leisure centres, during hours of operation.

Most leisure centres and city pools are open regular hours Saturday, and until 4 p.m. Sunday Dec. 31. Libraries are open regular hours Saturday and Sunday. All city facilities are closed Monday, Jan. 1.

Hours at civic facilities during the holiday season are listed on the City of Winnipeg – Holiday Hours web page and are available by phone at 311 or by email at 311@winnipeg.ca.

The city also urged citizens to be mindful of people around them.

“If a member of the public sees a person who appears to be in need of assistance or is injured due to extreme cold, they should contact 911 immediately to report the person’s location and condition, and remain with the patient until emergency crews arrive” the release said.

As for staying warm in winter weather, the City suggested: