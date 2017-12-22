Winnipeg shelters gearing up for deep freeze set to hit Southern Manitoba

As the temperature starts to drop down near -40 windchill values in the morning and day times highs staying below -20 C, shelters are gearing up for the season they spend all year preparing for.

Temperatures are going to be noticeably cooler for the holidays and that means shelters are going to be overcrowded, and for many, they already are.

Mark Stewart with Salvation Army Booth Centre said the spaces are filling up fast, but no one will be turned away.

“I believe we’re sitting around close to 300 people a day. But, we will make available spaces for anyone coming in when it’s minus 10,” Stewart said.

Stewart said this is the time of year that Manitobans become even more generous and donate as much as they can to make sure those less fortunate have a warm jacket and warm clothes to fight off the cold.

He said no one has to be outside who doesn’t want to be. Explaining that however packed the shelters are, a new app connecting all the shelters together will help find a bed for anyone who wants one.

“It actually shows the bed availability of every shelter we’re connected to,” Stewart said.

Stewart also added with the influx of people looking for a warm place, a new space is almost ready to welcome at least two dozen more people starting in January.