Money
December 28, 2017 7:12 pm

Mackenzie Gas Pipeline Project cancelled and partnership dissolved

By Staff The Canadian Press

Imperial Oil logo at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Friday, April 28, 2017. Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO) reported a smaller second-quarter loss compared with a year ago due to higher oil prices and reduced refinery turnaround activity.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A A

Imperial Oil says its much-delayed $16.1-billion project to build a natural gas pipeline across the Northwest Territories from the coast of the Beaufort Sea to northern Alberta has finally been cancelled.

In a brief news release posted on its website late last week, the Calgary-based company says the partners in the 1,200-kilometre Mackenzie Gas Project have decided not to proceed and are dissolving the joint venture.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Imperial Oil reports $371-million third-quarter profit, down from 1 year ago

It says the project initiated 17 years ago could not make money in the current North American natural gas market, now well-served with gas from American and Canadian shale gas plays.

The joint venture included ConocoPhillips Canada, ExxonMobil Canada and the Aboriginal Pipeline Group.

The National Energy Board originally approved the project in December 2010 and it was sanctioned by the federal government a year later.

In 2016, the NEB extended the deadline for the start to construction to 2022 from 2015.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Beaufort Sea
Business
Energy
Gas
Gas pipeline
Imperial Oil
Mackenzie Gas Project
money
National Energy Board
NEB
Pipeline
Pipelines

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News