Frustrated passengers recall ride on stranded VIA train

It was a Christmas the Shiels family from Saskatoon won’t soon forget.

They were a few of the 98 passengers on a VIA rail train plagued by delays and then a mechanical failure which stalled the train for several hours.

Heather Shiels remembers waking up on the train to a chill.

“What’s going on, how come I’m so cold,” Shiels remembers thinking.

“My kids (were) cold, (I was) putting blankets and toques on them.”

VIA provided alternate transportation for the family who were heading to Anola for Christmas dinner with relatives. And they would finally arrive, almost 24 hours late.

‘We feel sick, it’s not a good feeling,” Shiels said. “My family doesn’t want to travel anymore.”

For Winnipegger Shayne Pfeifer, a similar frustrating experience on the train. He arrived home more than 24 hours late.

“I thought maybe the universe has something against me getting home in time for Christmas,” he said.

In an email to Global News, VIA rail said: “Passengers were notified by our staff as the events were unfolding. VIA Rail staff did everything they could to ensure the safety and well-being of the passengers under very difficult conditions throughout this journey.”

But Pfeifer disagrees and says some were feeling scared.

“People were complaining, because they didn’t know what was going on, attendants hadn’t come around since the train broke down,” he said.

The return trip home for passengers has been cancelled, but VIA is offering to pay those passengers for an alternate mode of transportation.

VIA stated: “If a customer was booked to travel beyond Winnipeg but chose to end their trip in Winnipeg, (they) would be entitled to a partial refund of the unused portion.”

But for those already at home, like Pfeifer, VIA says “if passengers didn’t have a reservation, there is no compensation.”

“It’s a real slap in the face,” Pfeifer said. “It’s like they don’t care about their customers or customer service.”