Trudeau praises residents of Spy Hill, Sask. for sheltering stranded Via Rail passengers

SPY HILL, Sask. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is among the Canadians who are praising the hospitality of a Saskatchewan town that came to the rescue of a Via Rail train on Christmas.

The train suffered a malfunction as as it rolled from Vancouver to Toronto that caused the heating to sputter.

It pulled onto a siding in Spy Hill, a community near the Manitoba boundary with a population of less than 300.

The town opened up their community hall and helped feed the passengers until buses arrived later in the day to take them to Winnipeg.

Robbie Hancock, a musician who was on the train, says even though he’s seen a lot of small-town hospitality on his cross-Canada trips, Spy Hill was a cut above.

Trudeau tweeted that the setback was turned into something special, adding that “Canadians always find a way to help each other out.”

There’s no details on the train malfunction, but Via spokeswoman Mariam Diaby said Monday that it was due to “extreme cold weather.”