New Year’s 2018: Here’s how you can celebrate in Calgary
There are a number of celebrations across Calgary where you can ring in the New Year.
Here’s a quick list.
New Year’s Eve at Olympic Plaza
There’s plenty to see at this family-friendly New Year’s Eve event, which features performances from the Lovebullies and the Calgary-based band Ghostkeeper. For the first time, the Chinook Country Line Dancers have been invited to perform. The countdown ball will drop at midnight followed by a fireworks display.
When: 7 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31
Where: Olympic Plaza
Cost: Free
Website: City of Calgary
Global Calgary will also be providing live on-air coverage of the New Year’s Eve celebrations from Olympic Plaza from 11 p.m. to 12:10 a.m.
Noon Year’s Eve
Perfect for kids with early bedtimes. There’s a special countdown starting at 11:45 a.m. that is set against the sounds of hydrogen balloon explosions. It’s all capped off with a bubble wrap dance party.
When: 9 a.m. on Dec. 31
Where: Telus Spark Science Centre
Cost: $12:95-$19.95
Website: Spark science centre
New Year’s Eve at Zoolights
If you haven’t visited Zoolights yet, New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to check out the 1.5 million twinkling lights. There’s also ice skating and a special giveaway for the first 500 people.
When: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Gates close at 8:30 p.m.)
Where: Calgary Zoo
Cost: $11.95 – $14.95
Website: The Calgary Zoo
Mystique New Year’s Eve
Put on a mask and head to the Carriage House Inn to ring in the New Year at Club Mystique, the Mystique Ball or the Culinary Experience.
When: 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 31
Where: The Carriage House Inn
Cost: $115+
Website: masqueradenye.com
Beatmatrix New Year’s Eve Gala
Usher in the New Year in your best outfit as the Metropolitan Centre is transformed into a winter wonderland.
When: 7 p.m. on Dec. 31
Where: The Metropolitan Conference Centre
Cost: $20- $75.00
Website: clubzone.ca
Midnight in Paris: The Singles New Year’s Eve Gala
This celebration brings together the city’s most eligible singles to usher in 2018.
When: 9 p.m. on Dec. 31
Where: Arts Commons
Cost: $81.50
Website: Arts Commons
“The Roaring 20s” New Year’s Eve
Put on your best “flapper” outfit and head to Hotel Blackfoot to ring in the New Year.
When: 6 p.m. on Dec. 31
Where: Hotel Blackfoot
Cost: $115 per person. Ticket and room packages start at $325
Website: Hotel Blackfoot
New Year’s Eve at Ranchman’s
Put on your Cowboy boots and head to Ranchman’s for a big bash featuring Country superstar Aaron Goodvin.
When: 6 p.m. on Dec. 31
Where: Ranchman’s Cookhouse and Dancehall
Cost: $30-$39 for individual tickets. Ticket and buffet combo is $65.
Website: Ranchman’s
FANTASY NYE 2018 at Cowboys
Ring in the New Year at Cowboys Dance Hall.
When: 8 p.m. on Dec. 31
Where: Cowboys Dance Hall
Cost: $15-50
Website: Cowboys
Knoxville’s Hollywood New Year’s
Dress to impress and usher in the New Year at Knoxville’s Tavern.
When: 7 p.m. on Dec. 31
Where: Knoxville’s Tavern
Cost: $10-$25
Website: Knoxville’s Tavern
New Year’s Eve gala club crawl
One ticket gets you access to four parties and transportation on the Bust Loose party bus.
When: Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31
Where: Start at Ceili’s on 8th, Crowfoot and Shawnessy
Cost: $35
Website: Bust Loose
New Year’s Eve Dinner at the Selkirk Grille
Ring in 2018 with some great food at the Selkirk Grille.
When: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Dec. 31
Where: The Selkirk Grille at Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.
Cost: $94
Website: Heritage Park
