New Year’s 2018: Here’s how you can celebrate in Calgary

There are a number of celebrations across Calgary where you can ring in the New Year.

Here’s a quick list.

New Year’s Eve at Olympic Plaza

There’s plenty to see at this family-friendly New Year’s Eve event, which features performances from the Lovebullies and the Calgary-based band Ghostkeeper. For the first time, the Chinook Country Line Dancers have been invited to perform. The countdown ball will drop at midnight followed by a fireworks display.

When: 7 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31

Where: Olympic Plaza

Cost: Free

Website: City of Calgary

Global Calgary will also be providing live on-air coverage of the New Year’s Eve celebrations from Olympic Plaza from 11 p.m. to 12:10 a.m.

Noon Year’s Eve

Perfect for kids with early bedtimes. There’s a special countdown starting at 11:45 a.m. that is set against the sounds of hydrogen balloon explosions. It’s all capped off with a bubble wrap dance party.

When: 9 a.m. on Dec. 31

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre

Cost: $12:95-$19.95

Website: Spark science centre

New Year’s Eve at Zoolights

If you haven’t visited Zoolights yet, New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to check out the 1.5 million twinkling lights. There’s also ice skating and a special giveaway for the first 500 people.

When: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Gates close at 8:30 p.m.)

Where: Calgary Zoo

Cost: $11.95 – $14.95

Website: The Calgary Zoo

Mystique New Year’s Eve

Put on a mask and head to the Carriage House Inn to ring in the New Year at Club Mystique, the Mystique Ball or the Culinary Experience.

When: 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 31

Where: The Carriage House Inn

Cost: $115+

Website: masqueradenye.com

Beatmatrix New Year’s Eve Gala

Usher in the New Year in your best outfit as the Metropolitan Centre is transformed into a winter wonderland.

When: 7 p.m. on Dec. 31

Where: The Metropolitan Conference Centre

Cost: $20- $75.00

Website: clubzone.ca

Midnight in Paris: The Singles New Year’s Eve Gala

This celebration brings together the city’s most eligible singles to usher in 2018.

When: 9 p.m. on Dec. 31

Where: Arts Commons

Cost: $81.50

Website: Arts Commons

“The Roaring 20s” New Year’s Eve

Put on your best “flapper” outfit and head to Hotel Blackfoot to ring in the New Year.

When: 6 p.m. on Dec. 31

Where: Hotel Blackfoot

Cost: $115 per person. Ticket and room packages start at $325

Website: Hotel Blackfoot

New Year’s Eve at Ranchman’s

Put on your Cowboy boots and head to Ranchman’s for a big bash featuring Country superstar Aaron Goodvin.

When: 6 p.m. on Dec. 31

Where: Ranchman’s Cookhouse and Dancehall

Cost: $30-$39 for individual tickets. Ticket and buffet combo is $65.

Website: Ranchman’s

FANTASY NYE 2018 at Cowboys

Ring in the New Year at Cowboys Dance Hall.

When: 8 p.m. on Dec. 31

Where: Cowboys Dance Hall

Cost: $15-50

Website: Cowboys

Knoxville’s Hollywood New Year’s

Dress to impress and usher in the New Year at Knoxville’s Tavern.

When: 7 p.m. on Dec. 31

Where: Knoxville’s Tavern

Cost: $10-$25

Website: Knoxville’s Tavern

New Year’s Eve gala club crawl

One ticket gets you access to four parties and transportation on the Bust Loose party bus.

When: Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31

Where: Start at Ceili’s on 8th, Crowfoot and Shawnessy

Cost: $35

Website: Bust Loose

New Year’s Eve Dinner at the Selkirk Grille

Ring in 2018 with some great food at the Selkirk Grille.

When: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Dec. 31

Where: The Selkirk Grille at Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.

Cost: $94

Website: Heritage Park