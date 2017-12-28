Canada Post facility next to Vancouver airport evacuated
Staff at the Canada Post sorting facility next to the Vancouver airport were forced to evacuate the building Thursday morning after an unnerving discovery.
There are reports a grenade was found in a parcel.
RCMP and members of the Emergency Response Team are currently on scene.
Few details are available at this time but we will update this story when more information is confirmed.
More to come…
