First white rhinoceros born at Toronto Zoo in 27 years has ‘very hairy ears’

TORONTO – The Toronto Zoo says a seven-year-old white rhinoceros gave birth to a male calf on Christmas Eve.

The zoo says both mom, Zohari, and baby are doing well, with the calf weighing 62.3 kilograms at birth.

READ MORE: Toronto Zoo panda predicts Grey Cup winner

The tourist park says this is the first white rhinoceros to be born at the Toronto Zoo in 27 years.

The calf is very big and strong, weighing in at 62.3 kg. He has been eating more than would be expected, and he appears to have very hairy ears. 🦏 pic.twitter.com/3OeSUGOnCW — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) December 28, 2017

Zohari and her calf are not yet visible to the public.

The gestation period for a white rhino is upwards of 500 days and usually only one calf is born at a time.

READ MORE: Clumsy pandas and a planet Earth in potential peril: Here’s what clicked for Global News readers this week

The zoo says the baby is big, strong, nursing more than expected and has very hairy ears.