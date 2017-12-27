B.C. family’s dog lost and found in Edmonton — but still missing

What should have been a Merry Christmas for a B.C. family visiting Edmonton over the holidays has instead been a devastating holiday.

Trish Armstrong-Gibson was in Edmonton visiting her son when the family’s brown mini-Labradoodle, Murphy, escaped from the yard.

After a fruitless six-hour search, the family was heartbroken, only to receive a call with what should have been heartening news.

Armstrong-Gibson had asked her neighbour in B.C. to check her home phone, because the number was listed on Murphy’s collar.

An Edmonton man had called, saying he had found Murphy. He had seen Murphy get clipped by a vehicle near 66th Street, and was able to catch the dog.

That’s when another man in a white pickup truck turned around and offered to help.

“He was like, well, he can take the dog to the vet,” Armstrong-Gibson explained. “And the other guy who found the dog, he was going to work. He said the guy looked sincere and concerned, so he [agreed].

The man left a phone number that turned out to be disconnected. Armstrong-Gibson and her family have been calling local vets for days, as well as Animal Control, but still no sign of Murphy.

As far as they can tell, the man in the white pickup truck has not made an effort to return Murphy — and presumably still has their pet.

“White guy, around 32-35. Really short brown hair. He took Murphy — he said he would take him to the emergency vet and put it on Facebook,” Armstrong-Gibson said. “But as far as we can find, he never did any of those things.”

She said the situation has been upsetting and confusing for her family. Murphy has now been missing since Dec. 23, with no sign there’s been any effort to return him.

“We have our granddaughter living with us — [Murphy’s] helped her in so many ways,” she said.

“He’s a really big part of our family. He’s just a little ball of love, and we really would like to have him back.”

The family is offering $500 for Murphy’s safe return. They have notified Edmonton Police, who ask anyone with information to call the non-emergency line or contact Animal Control.

“Just turn him in, no questions asked,” Armstrong-Gibson said. “If it’s someone who sees him and they want the reward, bring him in, we’ll arrange the reward.”

The 18-pound Murphy has brown fur, with an appearance similar to a poodle. Identifying features include a flat, harmless lump on his left shoulder that can be felt while petting him. His fur is thinner around the muzzle, and he is missing some teeth from dental surgeries.

The man last seen with Murphy was possibly driving a Chevy. He is described as white and in his early 30s, with short, almost shaved brown hair.

Edmonton Animal Care & Control can be found at 13550 163rd Street and can be contacted by dialing 311.