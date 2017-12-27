Lottery win
Vernon man celebrates Christmas with $1 million Lotto Max prize

Vernon resident Devin Cooper hits the jackpot.

This holiday season is truly the most wonderful time of the year for Devin Cooper, who won a $1 million prize on the December 22 Lotto Max draw.

The 32-year-old Vernon resident, who works for a snow removal company, checked his ticket online after learning someone in Vernon had won the Lotto Max draw.

“I was kind of freaking out when I saw that I had matched all 7 numbers,” he said.

Because of holiday hours, Cooper had to wait a few days before claiming his ticket.

“I was dancing around my apartment all weekend!” Cooper laughed.

“I am ecstatic! It is unbelievable. This is definitely the best Christmas gift I have ever received!”

Cooper hasn’t decided how he will manage his new found wealth but said he intends to invest in real estate and purchase a vehicle.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sir Winston’s Pub in Vernon, B.C.
