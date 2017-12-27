Vernon man celebrates Christmas with $1 million Lotto Max prize
This holiday season is truly the most wonderful time of the year for Devin Cooper, who won a $1 million prize on the December 22 Lotto Max draw.
The 32-year-old Vernon resident, who works for a snow removal company, checked his ticket online after learning someone in Vernon had won the Lotto Max draw.
“I was kind of freaking out when I saw that I had matched all 7 numbers,” he said.
Because of holiday hours, Cooper had to wait a few days before claiming his ticket.
“I was dancing around my apartment all weekend!” Cooper laughed.
“I am ecstatic! It is unbelievable. This is definitely the best Christmas gift I have ever received!”
Cooper hasn’t decided how he will manage his new found wealth but said he intends to invest in real estate and purchase a vehicle.
The winning ticket was purchased at Sir Winston’s Pub in Vernon, B.C.
