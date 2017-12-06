Kelowna man wins $16.7M lottery prize
A Kelowna man says he did a triple take before realizing he’d won a $16.7 million 6/49 jackpot.
Clifford Britch says when he first checked his ticket in the November 22nd draw, he thought he’d won $1600.00
He looked again and thought he’d won $16,000, but says the clerk at the kiosk told him he’d actually won $16 million.
Britch says he and his wife will share the money with their children and grandchildren and also plan to go on a cruise following the Christmas holidays.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
