December 27, 2017 8:16 pm

Montreal colleagues split $60M Lotto Max jackpot

By Global News

Lotto Max jackpot winners pose for a photo in Montreal on Dec. 27, 2017.

Global News
The winners of last Friday’s $60 million Lotto Max grand prize are a group of nine colleagues from the finance industry in Montreal.

The co-workers have been playing the lottery as a group for the past two years.

When it came to this year’s whopping grand prize draw, one of the group members suggested doubling their ten-dollar bet — and the move paid off.

Enzo Scattone became emotional when he realized his luck as he was checking the numbers on the Loto-Quebec website.

“I already started believing and started crying, and I repeated the numbers over and over,” Scattone said. “Then I called my colleagues and they still didn’t believe me.”

Speaking on behalf of the nine winners, Scattone says the windfall will not change them. “To be honest, I still feel like myself — we all feel the same; that won’t change.”

The newly-minted millionaires are still determining their future as colleagues, with some saying they will continue to work.

The winning downtown Provigo where the group bought their winning ticket will receive $600,000, or one per cent of the prize.

