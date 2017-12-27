Suspect sketch released in alleged assault on Surrey 16-year-old

Surrey RCMP have released as sketch of a suspect in an alleged assault on a student in Alderwood Park last week.

Police said a 16-year-old girl was walking along the 1700-block of Lilac Drive just after 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 21 when she was grabbed by an unknown man who appeared to be following her.

The girl was able to break free, and ran to Earl Marriott Secondary School. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police have now released a sketch of the man, who is described as Caucasian, between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, with a fair complexion and short black hair.

Police said he was wearing a black hoodie and gloves at the time.

1700-block of Lilac Drive

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Jackie Ellis with the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, and quote file #2017-181306.

Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.

Police have also released a list of safety tips for students walking to or from school during the darker hours