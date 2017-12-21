Surrey RCMP investigating alleged assault on student

Surrey RCMP are investigating an alleged assault on a student Thursday morning.

Police say at 7:35 a.m., they received a report that a 16-year-old girl was walking in Alderwood Park, in the 1700-block of Lilac Drive, and was grabbed by an unknown man who appeared to have been following her.

The teen ran to nearby Earl Marriot School.

Police rushed to the scene but were unable to locate the suspect.

“He grabbed her from behind, and she pulled away from his grab,” says Cpl. Scotty Schumann.

“Thankfully the victim is physically uninjured however she is understandably upset by the incident. If you saw anything suspicious this morning investigators would like to hear from you right away.”

Surrey RCMP say a similar incident occurred in September near Earl Marriot School. Officers are now comparing these two incidents to determine if there are any connections.

Surrey RCMP’s Special Victim Unit has been called in and will be canvassing the neighbourhood for any potential witnesses or surveillance video.

The victim describes the suspect as a Caucasian man, 30 to 40 years old, fair complexion, short black hair, clean cut looking, and wearing a black hoody and gloves.

The Surrey School District has sent a letter home to notify parents about this incident and remind students about general safety tips.

Surrey RCMP also reminds students who are walking to school during these darker mornings to follow a few simple steps to heighten their safety:

Don’t take shortcuts. Use main routes and avoid lanes, forested or secluded areas.

Walk in pairs or with friends.

Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.

Phone home when leaving a friend’s house and say when you will be home.

Trust your instincts and your feelings.

Phone home if you are going to be delayed, or if your plans change

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 604-599-0502 quoting file# 2017-181306.

Police say you can make an anonymous report by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca.