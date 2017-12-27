Quebec man seriously injured in Nova Scotia highway crash

An 82-year-old driver was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 104 in Crowes Mills, N.S., on Boxing Day.

RCMP say the crash happened at around noon on Dec. 26 in the westbound lanes when a truck overturned, ended up in a ditch and caught fire.

According to police, a bystander who came across the scene was able to extinguish the fire.

The driver, a man from Quebec, was transported to hospital by LifeFlight with serious injuries.

The section of highway was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash. The cause remains under investigation.

